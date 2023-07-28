PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria County Government Facebook showed new photos of the ongoing construction at the former Peoria City/County Health Department site.

Construction crews are hard at work clearing the way for the new Health and Human Services building.

The new building will be home to the Health Department, Peoria County Cornoers Office, Peoria County Regional Office of Education and Sustainability, and Resource Conservation Department.

The Facebook post also emphasizes that Health Department services are still available at alternative locations as construction continues, which can be found here.

More information and updates are available here.