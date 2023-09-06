PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — We all knew it was coming but nostalgia runs deep when it comes to the iconic Tricentennial Playground at Glen Oak Park.

The 30-year-old playground which anchored the East Bluff park had its days numbered after a Board of Trustees decision in May to demolish the wooden fort.

In the past, Peoria Park District officials had cited the rotting wood, the rusting metal and the cost of replacing the mulch that makes up the base of the playgrounds as reasons to move on. Add in safety concerns regarding the fort which offered several places to hide and a lack of fence around it plus other issues regarding accessibility, and it was time.

It’ll be replaced with a new, inclusive playground that would allow children of all ages and abilities to participate. The new playground will also be cheaper to maintain as well, officials have said.

Emily Cahill, the district’s executive director, said the new playground is current only order and has been since May. However, supply chain issues and demand have left a delivery date up in the air, she said.

The $1 million project could be completed by spring, she said, if delivery dates match up. Right now, they are removing the old requirement to allow a contractor to come in and assess what needs to be done to prepare for the new playground, Cahill said.