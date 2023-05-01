PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Last year the city of Peoria gained ownership of the former Harrison School and McKinley School.

City leaders say it costs about $2 million dollars to tear down both buildings. Half of that money is coming from a community project funding grant.

The Peoria Historical Society kept the Harrison School sign and stage curtains to preserve the school’s history.

Aurthur Mae Perkins became the principal of Harrison School in 1988 and stopped by the school Monday morning to say one last goodbye.

“I was so excited to get in that building, I never left that building, I taught in that building all my career and I was the principal of that building the rest of my career, the memories there are indelible,” said Perkins.

The city’s community development director said once the buildings are gone, there’s plenty of potential for a green area or new housing.