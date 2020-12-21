Denise Jackson lays out action plan for city council’s 1st District

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Former Peoria journalist Denise Jackson gave her action plan Monday for Peoria City Council’s 1st District.

Jackson said if elected, she will tackle three areas she feels need improvements in District 1. Those include street lighting, stormwater runoff, and illegal dumping.

Jackson believes these can all be paid for using tax increment financing money or TIF, the Ameren Illinois alley lighting program, and stormwater utility fees.

Jackson, a long-time native of Peoria, said as a council member, she will look for the community’s feedback when tackling issues.

“I promise to be a city council member who is accountable, who’s accessible and also one who’s willing to work to solve community problems,” said Jackson. “I will be as transparent as possible and will seek positive change for the community.”

Jackson said after implementing her action plan, she will work to bring new, affordable housing and more infrastructure improvements to the first district.