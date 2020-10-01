Denise Moore announces her reelection campaign

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — First district councilwoman Denise Moore is running for re-election for the Peoria City Council.

Thursday, Moore announced she wants to continue to move the district forward. She says the district has a negative connotation, but if you look around, there’s been growth and new construction.

Moore says it can be seen from places like the Ronald McDonald house to new and old businesses in the community. She says as councilwoman, she wants to continue a path towards prosperity.

“In a new term, I plan to continue my community and economic development focus: bring in new entrepreneurs, new businesses, investors, and jobs to the district,” Moore said.

Moore has served as the first district councilwoman since 2013. Denise Jackson and Aaron Chess are also running for the first district council seat.

