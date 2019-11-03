Dentists support the troops and dental health with candy buybacks

PEORIA, Ill. — Now that Halloween is over and costumes are packed away, local dentists are encouraging people to limit their sweets, by giving them up.

Just Kidz Dentistry is buying back candy for only two days this year, and kids are willingly giving up their hard earned Halloween candy.

“They really like helping other people, they love helping the troops,” said Dr. Christa Spates with Just Kidz Dentistry.

They’ll be accepting treats at their Washington and Peoria locations on Monday and Tuesday.

“Last year we collected over 800 pounds of candy that we shipped over to the troops and also gave to local nursing homes,” said Dr. Spates.

Dr. Spates says the candy is then given to a good cause, and keeps her patients healthy.

“It’s important to make sure that you’re eating just a small handful of candy at one time, and then basically that’s all you get for the day,” said Dr. Spates.

But dentists aren’t the only ones asking for leftover sweets.

Book Rack Used Books is accepting candy and will hand it out during the Peoria Santa Claus parade.

The annual holiday parade is filled with fun, and of course, parade goodies.

Wherever your extra candy goes, finding a balance is key.

“We wanna make sure that kids are having fun, but also that they’re also taking care of their teeth, after their sugar bombs,” said Dr. Spates.