SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) announced Friday that older adults and retirees may have to take an extra step in order to get their tax rebate checks from the state.

Older adults and retirees who were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021 will not automatically qualify for a tax rebate check of up to $300. In order to receive this check, seniors will need to submit an IL-1040-PTR form to the Department of Revenue.

“For older adults on a fixed income, every dollar counts, especially with high inflation,” said IDoA Director Paula Basta. “Not claiming this rebate would be leaving money on the table, and we want to make sure older adults are aware of the steps they need to take to receive it.”

Under the Illinois Family Relief Plan, one-time individual income and property tax rebates will be issued to taxpayers who meet certain income requirements. Homeowners who paid Illinois property taxes in 2021 on their primary residence in 2020 are eligible for the property tax rebate, though they will need to take action in order to claim it if they were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021.

The IL-1040-PTR form can be submitted either via mail or online through MyTax Illinois. The deadline for submitting the form is Oct. 17, 2022.

Step-by-step instructions are available here.

Additional assistance is available by calling the Illinois Department of Revenue at 1-800-732-8866 or 217-782-3336.