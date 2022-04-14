PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One woman is dead Thursday morning, and a man near the scene of the crime has been detained.

Captain Chris Watkins said at approximately 7 a.m., Peoria County deputies responded to a call from a home on Kim Moor Road off of S. Airport Road regarding trouble with a man. When they arrived, deputies found a dead woman inside the home.

The victim’s identity, as well as the manner and cause of death, will be released by the coroner at a later time.

No other details regarding the incident have been released at this time.

The Peoria County Sheriff’s office Investigations Division is currently investigating the incident as a homicide.