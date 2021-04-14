Deputies investigating shooting inside Hogs & Dogs Saloon Wednesday morning

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Deputies with the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting at Hogs & Dogs Saloon on W. Farmington Road that left one person injured Wednesday, April 14.

Sheriff Brian Asbell said a suspect fired a gun inside the business Wednesday morning. He confirmed one person had “very minor injuries” after being shot.

Asbell said the scene is secure and deputies are still putting the puzzle pieces together.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.