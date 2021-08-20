Deputy Ryan Maricle running for Fulton County Sheriff

FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Another Fulton County Sheriff’s office employee has thrown his hat in the ring in the race for the next sheriff.

Ryan Maricle, Illinois Sheriffs’ Association 2020 “Deputy of the Year”, has announced his candidacy. A nearly 18 year veteran with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Maricle is also a lifelong Fulton County resident. He grew up on a family farm west of Farmington, the son of Bill and Penny Slack.

“My experience, my vision for the future, my pride for my county, and my pride for my department are the reasons I feel that I would be a great candidate for Fulton County Sheriff,” he told a group of supporters Thursday night.

Maricle began his law enforcement career nearly 19 years ago with the Astoria Police Department, where he was sworn in as a police officer in 2003. After accepting a position with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office in March 2004, Maricle continued to serve the residents of southern Fulton County, including an appointment as part-time Chief of the Astoria Police Department, before returning to northern Fulton County to live at the family farm.

During his more than 10-year span as a patrol officer with the sheriff’s office, Maricle was assigned to numerous task forces and received many awards for his impact.