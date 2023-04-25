PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Emmy Award winner Derek Hough will be bringing a dance show to Peoria.

According to a Peoria Civic Center press release, Derek Hough Symphony of Dance will be at the Peoria Civic Center on Oct. 21.

Their first-national tour in four years, the show will have all-new high-energy choreography and stunning stage production. Derek explores styles ranging from ballroom and taps to salsa and hip-hop and everything in between.

Creative team and two-time EMMY® winners, Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo, also known as NappyTabs will co-create, direct and supervise choreography for the tour.

The tour kicks off on Sept. 28 in Las Vegas. Tickets for the Civic Center show can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Toyota Box Office, open Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.