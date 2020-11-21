Derek Mead announces run for Bloomington City Council Ward 3

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Ahead of the April 6, 2021 election, Derek Mead is announcing his candidacy for Bloomington City Council Ward 3.

Mead is a lifelong resident of McLean County and has lived in Ward 3 for the past eight years.

“Being firmly ingrained in this community has given me a strong passion for making positive change. As a father, I want to work hard to make Bloomington a better place for all children to enjoy a prosperous future,” Mead stated in a press release.

Mead said as a business man, he has a goal to see businesses grow and flourish.

“It is my belief that government should work for the people it represents, not its own self-interests. Through conversations, several common concerns continued to surface from not only the residents of Ward 3, but throughout the City. If elected, improving our infrastructure, reducing spending, and focusing on the concerns of the citizens will be my top priorities,” the release states.