MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A man charged with three counts of first-degree murder appeared in court for a pre-trial hearing. Desmond Sterling was charged with the murder of Kiejoun Watts.

Watts’ body was found in February behind Victory Church in Bloomington. Sterling was arrested in Chicago by agents with the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force.

Families of both Watts and Sterling were present in the courtroom. Talaina Matthews, Watts’ mother, said her son knew of Sterling. She said it takes the hurt to another level.

“Kiejoun had a trusting heart when it came to people and trusted the wrong person,” she said.

Matthews said her ultimate hope is for justice to be served.

“Since day one that this happened to Kiejoun, my hope has been justice. That the person who did this to him, that took his life, that they, I hope he gets life in prison,” she said.

Though it’s too late for things to change for Watts and Sterling, Matthews encourages people to think about how their actions can impact others.

“Once you pull that trigger it’s over. You can’t redo it. There’s no time machine. You can’t go back,” said Matthews. “So, before you make a decision to take someone else’s life think about it’s going to affect everybody. It’s going to affect, the family, the friends, you, your friends. It’s a multitude of people it affects.”

Sterling’s next court date is October 10.