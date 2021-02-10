Despite pandemic, BloNo housing market posts strong 2020

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — COVID-19 has devastated many businesses and industries, but surprisingly the housing market in the Twin Cities saw its most successful year ever.

Local Realtor B.J. Armstrong said home sale value or equity increased about 20% every month since March 2020.

Armstrong, a realtor at Keller Williams Revolution in Bloomington and board member of the Mid-Illinois Realtors Association, said interest rates on 30-year mortgages are historically low.

A 26-year veteran of the real estate business, 2020 was the first time he can remember there being more buyers than home sellers.

“With the interest rates where they’re at, we’re seeing millennials step up and move out of rental properties and now into homeownership, which drives demand in a new way,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong said 2021 could be similar to 2020 and described it as a “twin” year for the housing market.