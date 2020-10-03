Despite postponement, Reba McEntire will still have a show in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Country star Reba McEntire’s show will still play in Peoria.

A Facebook event by “Reba McEntire 2021” and Discover Peoria shows the performance will start at 8:00 p.m. CT at the Peoria Civic Center on August 12.

The Civic Center is located at 201 SW Jefferson Ave, Peoria, IL 61602.

You can find tickets here.