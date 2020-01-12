Despite snow, 31st annual Central Illinois Auto Show wraps up a successful weekend

PEORIA, Ill.– The Central Illinois Auto Show changed it’s timing in the year to get away from the Easter holiday and the start of spring, only to be met with a midwest snowstorm.

And although this was the first year that the show took place in January instead of April, it was still successful and provided some relief from the cold, snowy weather.

“Good thing to do on a cold Sunday. It gets you out of the cold and something to do and look at new cars to see what’s out there,” Erica Johnson said.

Hundreds of people came out to the show on Sunday to browse and potentially upgrade.

Tyler Bozarth attended the show with his girlfriend to get out of the house and still be warm.

“She won tickets, so she’s looking for a new car and thought we’d come out here and see what cars they have,” Bozarth said.

The show has something for everyone and their styles.

“Just looking at SUVs and bigger vehicles,” Johnson said.

“She already likes the Toyota Camry,” Bozarth said.

Joe Knapp, the president of the event says it is designed to be a low-stress and hands-on car buying experience.

“It’s a non-selling show, if you are in the market, you can get in the cars and ask questions and don’t have to feel that pressure of having to buy a car today,” Knapp said.

“It’s nice there are no salesmen around, we can just peek in the cars and check them all out,” Bozarth said.

Knapp says having the show this early in the year is beneficial.

“The benefit of that is down the road we may be able to get more prototype cars. This 2020 Corvette isn’t even in production yet. It starts production in February,” Knapp said.

Knapp says future shows will be held around the same time of year as this years.