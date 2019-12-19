Despite the rumors, K9 officers aren’t going anywhere

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — K-9 officers who have been trained to smell cannabis will still be able to work with police despite retirement rumors.

Many feared the dogs would have to be retired but it seems they will be able to stay in place. Although cannabis will be recreationally legal, you are still not allowed to carry it in large quantities.

“We as a police department will be pushing out information in order to help educate the public,” said Bloomington Police Chief Dan Donath. I’m sure that people won’t necessarily do a lot of research on it. They’ll think ‘hey that great, marijuana is legal now’. As long as they are following the law it will be ‘thank you very much for your time, and have a great day’.”

You are allowed to carry 30 grams or less of raw cannabis, anything more will be a violation.