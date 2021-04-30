Detectives seize stolen catalytic converters, $200,000 in executed search warrant

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

MONMOUTH, Ill. (WMBD) — A search warrant executed Thursday led to detectives seizing stolen catalytic converters and catalytic converter parts as well as approximately $200,000 in U.S. currency and assets.

Those items were recovered from two locations, one at 1420 S. D St. in Monmouth, IL and the other at 2641 90th St. in Gerlaw, IL.

One suspect, 23-year-old Trevor Reimolds was questioned and released, and no charges have been filed at this time.

The search warrant is part of an ongoing investigation involving several law enforcement agencies, including the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Department, Galesburg Police Department, Monmouth Police Department, Macomb Police Department, Knox County State’s Attorney’s Office, FBI Taskforce, and the Warren County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Those with more information in this case are encouraged to contact Sgt. Brad Davis with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department at (309)-345-3887.