Developer Kim Blickenstaff purchasing Knoxville Avenue mansion, saving it from demolition

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Koinonia House is being purchased by developer Kim Blickenstaff and his company, saving the historic Knoxville Avenue mansion from demolition.

Blickenstaff, the chairman of the developmental business organization KDB Group LLC, told WMBD he is purchasing the famous red, four-story mansion and restoring it. He said he envisions it as a top location for an Airbnb home, housing for OSF HealthCare or UnityPoint medical personnel, or a venue for various events.

The red four-story mansion has served many roles over the years; one of them being home for families whose loved ones were in the hospital. After a fire in July of 2019, the Victorian-styled mansion located at 1509 N. Knoxville Avenue was set to be demolished.

Greg Birkland, the President CEO of KDB Group, said the deal should be officially closed in early March. It was recently reported a realtor offered to buy the mansion, though the buyer was unknown.

The Koinonia House was originally built in 1893.