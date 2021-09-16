3 years of planning for housing comes to an end in Normal after developer pulls out

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Despite efforts to complete the project within the last three years, Bush Development announced it is ending the development of the Trail East subdivision Thursday.

Located in Normal’s Uptown Circle, the subdivision was originally proposed as a five-story tall mostly residential development before a more recent adjustment downgraded the size to a four-story development. Now, those plans have been dropped entirely.

“The decision to no longer proceed with Trail East was extremely difficult,” said AJ Loss, Manager of Bush Development, LLC. “This is not the outcome we envisioned three years ago, however, we’ve exhausted every viable option.”

Company officials said continuous hardships led to Thursday’s decision, including a lawsuit over a dispute with a mural in Uptown Normal. Other contributing factors included market and economic conditions.

“We couldn’t be more appreciative of the Town of Normal, local supporters, and the investors and tenants that committed to Trail East. Together, we were so very close to bringing a remarkable development to life. We’re confident every tenant will find the most cost-efficient space for their business to flourish and the Town of Normal will continue with its exceptional growth plans,” said Loss.

Bush Development has been working with the Town of Normal on this project since 2018.