Developer transforms former Villa Bourdeaux apartments apartment complex in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria apartment complex was transformed and now, it’s filled with tenants.

A developer started renovations on the former Villa Bourdeaux apartments more than two years ago. Last summer, The Grandview Apartment Homes on Knoxville Avenue started leasing units.

There are 139 units total with studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom layouts. Property manager Summer Snedden said it was a $17 million project.

Snedden said when people tour the complex, they’re impressed by the changes.

“People are so thrilled when they come to the apartment complex, especially when people were here in the past and had family members that lived here in the past,” said Snedden. “They’re always very surprised about how different things are and the big transformation that we’ve done here.”

She said the crews in the area helped make the project possible.

“We would not have been able to complete this project without the help of Nate Hoagland and all the other local contractors that we used in the Peoria area. The city of Peoria was also very flexible with us along the way and that made this process very smooth and streamlined for us,” said Snedden.

Snedden said right now there are no units available, but there is a waitlist option.