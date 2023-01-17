NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Fairlawn Capital is continuing is making progress in helping with the housing shortage in Bloomington-Normal. Normal Town Council unanimously gave the Champaign-Chicago based development company the greenlight to move forward with two projects.

The first being a conditional approval of the final plat for Weldon Reserve Subdivision on Beech Street. Construction has already started but the vote allows the company to continue with additional land tied to it. The subdivision will have 118 homes, primarily single-family units with some duplexes.

Secondly, an annexation agreement for over 35 acres to develop Carden Springs was approved. Carden Springs will be a luxury multi-family housing complex at the northwest corner of Towanda Avenue and Beech Street. It will have 477 apartment units.

Partner Jason Barickman believes transparency with surrounding homeowners and the community has made the process to approval a smooth one.

“We’ve worked a lot with having some meetings with some of those adjacent owners and trying to address some of their concerns,” he said. “Some of their concerns were just they didn’t know what this was. So, showing them the project and showing them renderings of what we’re building and giving them insight to our vision I think helped a lot.”

Plans to develop Carden Springs were unveiled in December. The company will begin construction this spring.