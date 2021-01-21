Potential winter storm to impact Central Illinois Sunday night & Monday

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – A powerful storm system is expected to develop in eastern Colorado this weekend and sweep across the Central Plains and Midwest on Sunday and Monday. While the exact track of the storm is uncertain, the odds are increasing that Central Illinois will see accumulating snow and potentially freezing rain.

What we know

Multiple rounds of precipitation possible Saturday night through Monday night

Light snow accumulations possible north of I-74 Saturday night (generally less than 1 inch)

Possible power outages and impacts to travel Sunday night and Monday

What we DON’T Know

Exact storm track

Ice and snowfall amounts Sunday night through Monday night

We are heading into what appears to be an active stretch of weather over the next week. An arctic cold front will send temperatures into the 20s for Friday afternoon and single digits/teens on Saturday morning. Wind chill values Friday and Saturday morning are expected to be near to slightly above zero.

Our next chance of snow will come Saturday night as warm advection ramps up ahead of the deepening low pressure system in eastern Colorado. Warm advection is the process of wind blowing warm air towards an area of colder air. This causes warm air to be lifted over the cold air at the surface, saturating the air and leading to the development of precipitation. This precipitation will be in the form of light snow along and north of I-74 with a wintry mix further south. Snow accumulations through 6 am Sunday will be an inch or less along I-74 with 1-2 inches along I-80. Some light freezing rain, generally less than a tenth of an inch, is possible south of I-74 through Sunday morning.

The first round of organized precip will end Sunday morning with spotty rain/snow showers remaining possible throughout the day. The main system will move in Sunday evening and continue through Monday night with periods of rain, freezing rain and snow possible.

While there is still some uncertainty in the track of the storm, the favored storm track brings the low pressure system from eastern Colorado into Oklahoma and into southern Illinois. This track would lead to freezing rain and snow as the dominant precip type across our region with a transition from ice to snow on Monday. While ice and snow accumulations remain uncertain, it appears that light to moderate ice and moderate to heavy snow accumulations will be possible. No matter how much snow we see, it is expected to be wet and carry a lot of weight. If freezing rain occurs before the snow, the added weight will increase the potential of tree and power line damage across the region.

It’s important to note that any change in the track and speed of the storm will have an impact on the placement and intensity of the freezing rain and snow that does fall. If you are planning on traveling on Sunday night and Monday be sure to download the Ciproud 2 Go Weather App and monitor future forecast as the exact details come into better focus.