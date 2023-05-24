BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Here are some of the developments in some of the court cases in the McLean County Courtroom Wednesday.

Joshua Livingston

The Danvers man accused of killing 39-year-old Melissa Ostrom appeared in court Wednesday.

Joshua Livingston appeared for a status hearing. Last month he pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and concealment of a homicidal death.

He will have another status hearing on June 26.

Sandra Lewis

Sandra Lewis was in court after being accused of sending meth to inmates in multiple correctional institutions. She will have another status hearing on July 12.

Marvellous Osadabe

Marvellous Osadabe who is accused of sexual abuse related to sexual assault on Illinois State University’s campus will have a status hearing on July 12.

Taliayah Madaris & Khabriyah Payne

Taliayah Madaris and Khabriyah Payne were both arrested in relation to a shooting incident on March 22.

Madaris is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, among other charges, and will have a pre-trial hearing on June 27. Payne was charged with mob action and will have a status hearing on July 7.