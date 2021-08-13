Deveraux Hubbard II Foundation to host annual Run, Walk or Trot 2 Stop Blood Clots Virtual 5K Run/1-mile walk Saturday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Deveraux Hubbard II Foundation will host its annual Run, Walk or Trot 2 Stop Blood Clots Virtual 5K Run/1 mile walk tomorrow, Aug. 14.

The event aims to raise awareness about blood clots and clotting disorders.

This year, there will be an in-person event at the Bleeding & Clotting Disorder Institute at 427 W. Northmoor Road, at the corner of Knoxville and Northmoor, from 9 to 11 a.m.

At 10 a.m., scholarships will be handed out to local students. Chick-Fil-A breakfast sandwiches, information for health and resources, and prizes will also be available.

Close to 900,000 people in the United States are affected by blood clots each year, and about 100,000 of those people will die–which is greater than the total number of people who lose their lives each year to AIDS, breast cancer, and motor vehicle crashes combined, according to a press release.

Deveraux Hubbard II died on December 16, 2013 from a pulmonary embolism caused by a blood clot. He was a 19-year-old sophomore at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, IL, and an Eagle Scout of Boy Scout Troop 219.

The goal of the Deveraux Hubbard II Foundation is to provide education and public awareness about the risks of blood clots and clotting disorders.