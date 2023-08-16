DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — A bubble machine, music and “pumped up” teachers greeted students of Dunlap Grade School as they began their first day.

Students ran toward the school as bubbles formed together on the ground, and faculty members danced and joined in the festivities.

This is Principal Michaela Rychener’s first year at Dunlap Grade and says the celebrations made the first day a special occasion.

“There’s a lot of excitement in the air, we really try to get the students excited about learning and creating an environment where they want to come, where they feel welcome, and want to be part of the school,” she said.

For parents such as Annalee Huntington, the first day of school can be disorienting for both them and their children.

“We’ve been staying up a little bit later since it’s summer, so this morning was a little bit of a shock but adrenaline was keeping us all moving,” Huntington said of her two children who currently go to Dunlap Grade and are in 1st and 3rd grades.

All of Huntington’s children have gone to Dunlap Grade and she commends the inviting atmosphere the school cultivates.

“It’s a smaller school so the teachers, the custodian, the secretaries, they all know just about every single kid so it feels like a real family, it’s a close-knit group, a warm environment,” she said.

Rychener said the enrollment for the school is around 250 for this year. DGS is a K-5 school, and they also offer 1 Pre-K class.