Differing opinions at Wednesday night’s Unit 5 Board of Education meeting over a book offered in the district’s high school libraries

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — At Wednesday night’s McLean County Unit 5 Board of Education meeting, there were differing opinions about a book offered in Unit 5’s high school libraries.

Some public commenters said they were in favor of the book, Gender Queer, for being material representative of LGBTQ+ students who might be seeking information.

Others said they were opposed to the book’s suggestive material, and language.

Unit 5 Superintendent Dr. Kristen Weikle said Unit 5 children should be able to see themselves and their families in the books they read.

“Library books are not the same as books being taught in the unit 5 curriculum and classroom, as such no student is required in any way to read library books that do not fit with their and their families beliefs, values, or comfort level,” said Weikle.

Dr. Weikle added, there are procedures in place for concerns over reading materials, including a request for consideration of materials form, which can be found on Unit 5’s website.