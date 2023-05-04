PEORIA, Ill. (WYZZ) — Graduation is just on the horizon for students here in Central Illinois. Some may already have an idea of what they will be doing next fall, while others may still be feeling lost. Maybe you’re a parent navigating the difficulties of sending your child to college. Whatever the case is or wherever you are in the process, “Marc Supreme” is here to help with his new book, DIGIM.



Check out our interview with the author to see what it’s all about.



You can attend the book signing and live reading event at the Peoria Art Guild on Thursday, May 4th from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M.



