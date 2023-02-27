PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Dilbert will no longer be appearing in Peoria Journal Star and hundreds of other newspapers after the creator’s pro-segregationist rant on his personal podcast.

Scott Adams, the creator of the immensely popular Dilbert comic strip, referred to Black Americans as a “hate group” and encouraged White Americans to “get the hell away” from black people on his “Real Coffee with Scott Adams” podcast.

I don’t want to have anything to do with them (black people) And I would say, based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to White people is to get the hell away from Black people, just get the f**k away … because there is no fixing this. Scott Adams

His comments stem from conservative firm Rasmussen Reports that said 53% of Black Americans agreed with the statement, “It’s OK to be White.”

The phrase “It’s OK to be White” originated on 4chan boards and has a long history with the White Supremacist Movement according to the American Defamation League.

Adams has defended his remarks and criticized the hundreds of other newspapers dropping Dilbert claiming it infringes on free speech and the 1st Amendment.

The 1st Amendment only protects speech from government entities and not privately owned journalistic enterprises.