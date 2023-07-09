PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Jurassic Empire is a drive-through dinosaur experience that has taken over the Northwoods Mall’s parking lot.

Families can drive through the exhibit and listen to information about Tyrannosaurus Rex, Velociraptor, Stegosaurus, and other dinosaurs featured.

Operations Manager Joseph Flohr said bringing the dinosaurs outdoors adds more to the exhibit than holding it indoors.

“You get the background, the sky, and the trees also. It allows having more of a bigger space to have more of the large size dinosaurs and not just some of the small ones that can fit indoors,” said Flohr.

Jurassic Quest will be in the Northwoods Mall parking lot until next Sunday.