PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Diocese is responding after Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul held a press conference Tuesday on reports of Catholic clergy child sex abuse in Illinois.

According to Raoul’s report, between 1950 and 2019, the Catholic clergy abused 1,997 children.

In response to the report, the Peoria Diocese has released the following statement:

Today, the Illinois Attorney General’s Office released its long-awaited

report regarding sexual abuse in the Catholic Church. They reviewed files dating

back to the 1800s. The report highlights criminal behavior that has historically been

present in every sector of human life, and which is all the more shocking when

perpetrated by those who have publicly committed themselves to serving God and

his people. Much of the information in the Report dates to more than half a century

ago. The steps that the Church in the United States put into place some twenty

years ago have gone a long way to address the scourge of sexual abuse and it is our

sincere hope that other areas of our society will implement similar safeguards that

protect the most vulnerable among us. Over the past twenty years, the Diocese

under Bishop Daniel Jenky’s leadership, with the assistance of the Diocesan attorney

Patricia Gibson, the Vicars General and the Diocesan Review Board has endeavored

to treat all survivors with the utmost respect and sensitivity. As noted in the

Attorney General’s report, the Diocese has implemented significant changes that

have made the Church safer for children. The Diocese reports all allegations of

abuse to civil authorities. To the Diocese’s knowledge, there is not a single priest of

the Diocese with a substantiated allegation who is currently in ministry or who has

not been reported to authorities. Bishop Louis Tylka and the Catholic Diocese of

Peoria remain committed to our efforts to heal the wounds of those who have

suffered abuse and to the protection of God’s children everywhere. Peoria Diocese

According to the Catholic Conference of Illinois, 27% of Illinois is Catholic.