Director of Peoria International Airport said new CDC travel guidance encouraging, but no immediate changes

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The CDC is loosening domestic travel guidelines for vaccinated Americans.

The organization recently announced that fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to be tested before or after their trip. Vaccinated travelers also do not have to self quarantine.

Gene Olson, Director of Airports for Peoria International Airport, said people should not expect much change immediately, but the updated guidance is a positive sign.

“As the vaccines kind of get distributed through the population, this is one more big step on the way back to normal. And people who maybe didn’t feel comfortable traveling before may now feel comfortable doing that,” Olson said.

He also explained the new guidance may give business a boost.

“Leisure flying has kind of carried us through the pandemic and I think what we’re really missing is business travel. And I think that the CDC recommendation that it’s OK to travel after you’ve been vaccinated, that’s kind of the first step in getting business travel to come back,” he said.

The CDC said all travelers should continue to wearing a mask and social distancing.