PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Secretary of State Police will be conducting disability parking stings in Peoria this Black Friday.

According to an Illinois press release, Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls across the state to enforce the Illinois Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities.

The goal of the stings is to target individuals illegally parking in spaces reserved for persons with disabilities. The stings will target shopping centers in Chicago, Peoria, Fairview Heights, Rockford, Schaumburg, and Springfield on Nov. 25.

“Our mission is not to issue tickets, but to ensure that accessible parking spaces are available to those who need them,” White said. “Parking illegally in a space reserved for people with disabilities means a possible driver’s license suspension and a hefty fine, money which could otherwise be used on gifts. Remember, if you don’t belong there, don’t park there.”

Those caught misusing a disability parking spot could face a range of fines and other penalties.

The fine for parking in an accessible parking space without a disability placard or disability license plate can be up to $350.

Drivers caught misusing a placard face a six-month driver’s license suspension and a $600 fine.

Repeat violators will face a one-year driver’s license suspension and a $750 fine for a second offense.

For the third or subsequent offenses, violators will face a $1,000 fine plus a one-year driver’s license revocation.

Using a deceased person’s placard or a fraudulent placard can result in a $2,500 fine and one-year revocation of a driver’s license.

After Black Friday, the Secretary of State Police will continue to enforce the Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities throughout the holiday season.

Secretary White urges individuals to report the abuse of disability parking spaces by calling 217-785-0309. Callers should be prepared to report placard and license plate numbers, as well as the location of vehicles.