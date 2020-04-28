Disaster recovery fund helps local non-profit organizations provide essential support

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Community Foundation of Central Illinois is helping non-profits through the disaster recovery fund.

The fund was started in 2013 after tornadoes hit the central Illinois area and is being brought back during the pandemic to help support organizations. Now, non-profits are able to apply for a grant up to $5,000.

President and CEO Mark Roberts says there’s a variety of immediate needs in the area.

“We’ve already received well over 25 proposals submitted and the scope of needs is remarkable and is something this community needs to be attuned to,” said Roberts.

A subcommittee of the foundation will receive and award proposals ranging from basic human needs like food and shelter to personal protective equipment, and anything in between.

Roberts hopes the grants will help non-profits continue to provide essential support and resources.

“The needs are significant and we need to make sure as a community we provide enough resources to help to meet some of those very significant early needs,” said Roberts.

The deadline to apply for the first round of grants is Wednesday, April 29 at midnight. The application and requirements can be found online.

Tax-deductible donations can also be made to the disaster recovery fund.