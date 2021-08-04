Disc golf tournament to create more than $2 million economic impact on Peoria region

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — An expected 2,000 disc golf players from all over the world are coming to the Peoria area from Aug. 5-8 for the 10th annual Discraft Ledgestone Insurance Open. The tournament will be played at 12 golf courses throughout the Greater Peoria area.

J.D. Dalfonso, president and CEO of Discover Peoria, said the event is estimated to bring $2 million in direct economic impact to the area.

“We have courses set up across the area, so that’s money being generated and spent here within our own communities,” he said.

Amy McCoy, Executive Director of the Pekin Area Chamber of Commerce, said the entire business community benefits from the influx of visitors.

“Anytime we can bring in a large crowd, it’s a great tax generator. We’re super excited to have them in our stores, staying at our hotels, and eating at our restaurants, so we’re not only happy to show off our community but enjoy the revenue as well,” she said.

Jim Kouri, the owner of Kouri’s Pub in Pekin, said he staffs in advance of the tournament to account for the increase in hungry customers.

“We get them every year now. It’s been several years going, [and] we know there’s an uptick in business, so we try to staff appropriately,” he said.

McCoy said an added bonus is the tournament is COVID-friendly.

“With COVID numbers rising, we’re happy it’s an outdoor event. We feel it’s a safe event for our community, for our volunteers, and for the players as well,” McCoy said.

Tee time is 8 a.m. on Wed. Aug 5. Spectator tickets, including VIP packages, are available.