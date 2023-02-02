PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria firefighters responded to a report of a house fire Thursday morning.

According to a Peoria Fire & Rescue press release, firefighters found heavy fire coming from the front of the house.

Fire crews aggressively combated the fire with two hose lines. Extensive overhaul operations were performed due to the extent of the fire. Fire crews stayed for hours to extinguish hot spots.

The home’s occupant was out of the house prior to the fire department’s arrival.

One resident has been displaced and one firefighter was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The preliminary cause of the fire is a discarded cigarette.