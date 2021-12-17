Discover Peoria and other community organizations partner to spread holiday cheer

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Friday, five Peoria-based organizations joined forces and voices to spread holiday cheer.

The group came together to sing Christmas carols throughout the community. Participants included Discover Peoria, the Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Peoria Economic Development Council, OSF HealthCare, and Distillery Labs.

“I’m very happy to be a part of it. I’m proud that all these organizations came together to do something positive,” said Alicia Calderon, community engagement coordinator for Discover Peoria.

The caroling started at the Peoria Riverfront Museum, before stopping by various local and small businesses.

Calderon said the event was designed to spread joy around the holidays and encourage the community to shop locally.

“Our businesses depend a lot on our residents, and it’s just a way of giving back. But not only are you supporting them, you’re also supporting yourself because all of that money is coming back to our city, it just helps everyone,” Calderon said.

She added that supporting local businesses is important year-round and not just around the holidays.