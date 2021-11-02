Discover Peoria launches Hispanic-Owned Peoria campaign

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Discover Peoria on Tuesday announced its newest initiative, Hispanic-Owned Peoria, featuring 24 locally owned businesses.

“[It’s] a campaign in which we can promote and highlight the Hispanic heritage and the businesses and the hospitality in the Peoria area,” said JD Dalfonso, president and CEO of Discover Peoria.

Hispanic-Owned Peoria follows last year’s Black-Owned Peoria initiative. It showcases what inspired Hispanic entrepreneurs to open a business here in River City.

“It’s the story behind the owners who have chosen to go into small business and contribute to their community, and really highlight those inspirational stories a lot of us don’t even know about,” said Dalfonso.

Dalfonso said the Hispanic community accounts for 6% of the population in Peoria, and it’s continuing to grow.

Jose Leon, owner of Mexican restaurant Jalapeno’s, said he has called Peoria home for 23 years and counting. He works seven days a week and said Hispanic people are very hardworking.

“I love to come to work, see people from the community every day. I’ve seen kids grow, go to college, get married just by being here. It’s very important for me and my family,” said Leon.

Leon said he hopes Peorians discover businesses through this initiative and spread the word.

“I hope this campaign helps all the Latinos businesses here in the city, to let us grow and become stronger,” he said.

Hispanic-Owned Peoria participating businesses: