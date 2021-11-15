Discover Peoria launches pop-up shop featuring local businesses

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Shopping local 365 days a year.

Discover Peoria hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday for its new pop-up shop at the Shoppes at Grand Prairie in Peoria.

“It emphasizes at the local level all the great things we have in our own backyard,” said JD Dalfonso, president and CEO of Discover Peoria.

From handcrafted creations to experiences for the senses, the Discover Peoria Pop-Up Shop offers dozens of products and tickets from locally owned businesses under one roof.

“Our mission is amplifying pride across our region, I think that goes a long way,” said Dalfonso.

Harreld Webster, the owner of Triple Dipple’s of Chillicothe, sells his cheesecakes there. He said the store is a “moment of pride for Peoria,” and he will be able to reach new customers that can’t make it out to his store in Chillicothe.

“It’s an honor to be called upon to be a part of something so huge. We’re just a small bakery in a small town trying to make as many cheesecakes as possible,” Webster said.

Joshua Gunn, CEO of Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce, said supporting local keeps tax dollars in the community.

“When you shop local at a local store, brick and mortar location, those sales tax dollars go directly to your schools, roads, your fire, and public safety departments,” he said.

Gunn said small businesses bring out the local flavor and are essential for the community.

“Small businesses are the lifeblood and cornerstone of any vibrant economy … Not only are small businesses a job creator, but they are also a unique part of the fabric and culture of our community,” he said.

All holiday season long, the pop-up shop will be hosting multiple interactive events, including meeting alpacas on Nov. 21.

Dalfonso said local businesses interested in participating can reach out to Discover Peoria and they will help coordinate. The shop will be open through December for holiday shopping.