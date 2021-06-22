Discover Peoria’s Website wins Marketing and Communication awards

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Discover Peoria has been recognized twice over for its website.

Discover Peoria’s website received a Gold AVA Digital Award, and a Communicator Award.

According to the AVA Digital Awards Website, awards are given to “creative professionals responsible for the planning, concept, direction, design, and production of digital communication.”

Communicator Awards are given by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts. Discover Peoria earned an award for excellence in the Tourism for Websites category.

About 6,000 submissions were entered for each competition.

“Our goal when creating our new website was to make sure it was inspirational, user-friendly and captured the beauty of the central Illinois region,” said J.D. Dalfonso, President/CEO of Discover Peoria. “To see our efforts recognized on a national level is incredible and shows how impactful working hand-in-hand with a global and industry leader in tourism websites (Simpleview) is and continues to be.”