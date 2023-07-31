CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — A virus called Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease has been found for the first time in Illinois, specifically in the Chicagoland area. The disease is highly contagious among rabbit populations.

It is also easily spread by tracking from other animals and people as well as contact with bodily fluids from an infected rabbit. Symptoms include a fever of 104 degrees or higher, inappetence, seizures and bleeding from the nose. Sudden death is also common.

Dr. Kourtney Grimm, an associate veterinarian at Pekin Animal Hospital, said the hospital anticipated the disease spreading to Illinois and have been vaccinating rabbit patients for over a year now.

“There is a vaccine that has been produced to help protect animals, so we give it in a two-part series initially, three weeks apart, as part of the wellness exam and part of the prevention we recommend,” Grimm said.

Dr. Grimm also says that rabbits are good at hiding symptoms, so be sure to keep a close eye on your rabbits if they show warning signs. Pekin Animal Hospital is holding vaccine clinics from Aug. 7-11 as well as Aug. 28- Sep. 1. You can find more information here.