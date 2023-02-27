Englewood, CO. (WMBD) — Dish Network customers have been experiencing a multi-day outage on their website and customer service lines.

In a message on their home page, they stated they are experiencing a system issue they are working hard to resolve, and are thanking customers for their patience.

A Dish Spokesperson has also released the following statement:

We experienced a systems issue with our corporate network on February 23 that is affecting our internal servers and telephone systems, and the issue is being investigated. Our DISH TV, Sling TV, Wireless services, and data networks continue to operate and are up and running. However, some of our corporate communications systems, customer care functions, and websites were affected. Our teams are working hard to restore affected systems as quickly as possible and are making steady progress. Dish Spokesperson

According to a business insider report Saturday, the issue has not only affected some customers by preventing them from paying their bills but has also prevented some employees from doing their job.

This story will be updated.