‘Disney Princess — The Concert’ headed to Peoria Civic Center Theater

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Civic Center Theater will be getting a bit more magical in the next few months.

“Disney Princess — The Concert” will come to the venue on Dec. 3 for a 7:30 p.m. performance.

Belle from Beauty and the Beast, Meg from Hercules, Cinderella, Jasmine’ from Aladdin, and Anna from Frozen will be there and perform more than 30 songs.

Fans are encouraged to dress up in their best royal attire.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m. Those interested in reserving their spot can do so by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News