‘Disney Princess — The Concert’ headed to Peoria Civic Center Theater

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Civic Center Theater will be getting a bit more magical in the next few months.

“Disney Princess — The Concert” will come to the venue on Dec. 3 for a 7:30 p.m. performance.

Belle from Beauty and the Beast, Meg from Hercules, Cinderella, Jasmine’ from Aladdin, and Anna from Frozen will be there and perform more than 30 songs.

Fans are encouraged to dress up in their best royal attire.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m. Those interested in reserving their spot can do so by clicking here.