Dispensaries to set up in Bloomington, historical preservation costs city approximately $50,000

Weed dispensaries are now one step closer to setting up shop in the twin cities.

Bloomington City Council voted to send the item to the planning commission. Now city staff will work to create the zoning laws for businesses.

Currently, leaders are thinking about the possibility to make the shops no less than 500 feet from schools and churches. But depending on what the commission decides, that number can be expanded.

Before the planning commission makes any final rule — they want to hear from the community first. They will be holding a public hearing on November 13th for residents to come in and voice their opinion.

Also during council, city leaders also took steps to preserve the historical buildings and landmarks in town. Tonight they agreed to enter a contract with the Lakota group.

The agency will be tasked with creating a ten-year plan on how to keep buildings of cultural significance safe. Leaders say the current preservation plan is outdated.

The contract will cost the city just under $50,000.