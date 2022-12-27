PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Volunteers from the American Red Cross were able to provide assistance to those affected by house fires in Central Illinois.

According to a Red Cross press release, 16 individuals from seven home fires across Chandlerville, Chillicothe, East Peoria, and Peoria received essential items to meet immediate needs after a fire, including health and mental health services and one-on-one support.

Home fires claim seven lives every day in the U.S. Smoke alarms can cut the risk of death in a house fire by 50 percent.

Anyone who needs assistance from a house fire or local disaster is encouraged to call Red Cross’ dispatch line: (877) 597-0747.