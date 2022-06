PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police responded to an incident near Sherman and Western Avenues Thursday.

According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, officers were responding to a dispute between two men. One of the men stayed inside the home when the police arrived.

The man eventually came out of the house and was not arrested.

No one was injured, and no weapons are reported to be involved in this incident.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.