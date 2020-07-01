Dissatisfied customers to protest Elevate after Saturday incident

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An event on Facebook aims to peacefully protest Elevate Trampoline Park Thursday, July 2.

Local National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) President Marvin Hightower said customers left unsatisfied after an incident Saturday where a 14-year-old black girl and her friends claim they were called the n-word along with other racist names by another group of kids.

Hightower said the company plans to go through diversity training, but that they stood by their staff even after their policy was violated.

Gyresha Linwood is the mother of one of the four teens. She said they tried to address the issue with staff, but they were told since the kids who used the racial slurs were partially black themselves, it wasn’t an issue.

According to the teenagers, staff members did attempt to apologize to them, but tensions rose when Elevate called the police.

They said the officer told them that the language is not illegal, therefore nothing can be done. A group gathered outside Elevate Sunday afternoon to protest. They were joined by the NAACP. They believe staff and police need to be held accountable for not taking action.

Just before they gathered, however, Elevate posted on Facebook that the company will diligently investigate the claims made thus far. A statement on their Facebook page reads:

“We are committed to making sure we hear everyone’s voice and safely remedy the situation for everyone involved. Racism in any form is very painful and disgusting. It will not be tolerated by Elevate Trampoline Park. We want to be a safe haven for everyone in our community regardless of color or race.”

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected