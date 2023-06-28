PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Entrepreneurship and innovation were on full display at the Peoria Riverfront Museum on Wednesday.

Distillery Labs in Peoria presented 10 local start-up companies for public engagement. It was an amiable environment as business owners were free to fraternize over food and drinks with curious onlookers.

Distillery Labs wants to be the business startup hub for the River City, bringing together Central Illinois scientists and entrepreneurs to show the world the next big thing in the business world.

Program Manager of Distillery Labs, Danielle Scarzello, wants the event to be a celebration for the Peorians bold enough to start their own business. “This is incredibly exciting because at Distillery Labs we work to support the entrepreneur in so many shapes and forms and this is a celebration of our local achievements.”

She continued, “This will be an annual event, so long as we do have sponsorship in the area. We have a lot of community support.”

Anyone curious about their own start-up company is encouraged to submit an application to the Distillery Labs website here. starting in August. Applications are accepted until September 25.