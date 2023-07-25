PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A technology and innovation center that will be based in Downtown Peoria has a new executive director.

Doug Cruitt comes to Distillery Labs as the founding principal of RIVR Strategic Coaching, a boutique strategic consulting and coaching firm. He has also served as a mentor at Distillery Labs and at the University of Illinois iVenture Accelerator program, is a committee member for the Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce Community Leadership School, and has founded or helped others launch and scale more than 15 startups over the course of his career.

“The role of Executive Director at Distillery Labs sits at the convergence of three things that I am most passionate about (outside of my family): community, entrepreneurship, and positively impacting the lives of others. To be given the opportunity to be a part of building and leading Distillery Labs is truly an honor. I look forward to stepping into this role to serve and support entrepreneurs throughout the region,” said Cruitt.

Cruitt takes over for Paul Leamon, the organization’s first executive director, who has remained as a consultant to Chris Setti, CEO of the Greater Peoria Economic Development Council (GPEDC), who has been the interim head of Distillery Labs since April of 2022.

Distillery Labs, which is funded through a $10 million grant that is part of the larger Illinois Innovation Network, will be located in the Thomas Building, a 50,000 square foot facility formerly occupied by Illinois Central College.

Construction on the space will begin in late August. A ceremony celebrating the start of construction will be held on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. at Distillery Labs, 201 SW Adams St.

Cruitt, who starts his new role July 31, is excited about the opportunities and possibilities that lie ahead.

“Look at all the resources we currently have in our region to support entrepreneurs. Look at the startup success stories of years past as well as the ones happening right now. Look at the momentum building around the region as a whole thanks to initiatives like Choose Greater Peoria and others,” he said.