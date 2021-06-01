Distillery Labs partners with gBETA to assist local entrepreneurs

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Networking in Peoria is about to become a lot simpler thanks to a partnership between two local companies.

Distillery Labs in Peoria, is partnering with gBETA, a program within gener8tor known for “accelerating the growth of early-stage companies through its network-driven program,” according to a press release.

The program intends to assist entrepreneurs and startups by providing them with additional expertise and access to funding to take their idea to a commercial product or service.

Since gBETA’s launch in 2015, the programs’ alumni have raised more than $188 million in capital and created more than 2,000 jobs across the U.S. and Canada.

Paul Leamon, Distillery Labs Executive Director, said they are excited to partner with gBETA.

“We’re excited to be launching a program with a successful track record from a world class accelerator such as gener8tor. Entrepreneurs in the gBETA Distillery Labs program will have the opportunity to leverage national resources and a support network to take their idea from concept to potentially the Peoria region’s next Fortune 500 company,” Leamon said.